Media Advisory: Greensboro rolls out scooter share program January 28

January 28, 2019 Contact: Amanda Lehmert

Phone: 336-373-7786

Greensboro Rolls Out Scooter Share Program January 28

WHAT: The City of Greensboro has accepted permit applications from two companies to offer electric scooters for rent as part of a pilot program. Lime can distribute scooters in the public right-of-way as of January 28, until the end of the program, August 1. Bird expects to deploy scooters in March.

WHEN: 10-11 am, Monday, January 28

WHERE: 236 E. Washington St., J. Douglas Galyon Depot

WHO: Representatives from Lime and City of Greensboro staff will be available to talk about the pilot program, and discuss both rules for riders as well as explain the customer service requirements that are part of the program.

The businesses are responsible for educating riders about safe riding practices, parking rules, and laws. They will be responsible for removing incorrectly parked scooters within two hours of notification. To report an issue, contact costumer service for the businesses:

Bird<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fwww.bird.co%2f&____isexternal=true>

Kendall Prosack

984-444-9007

kendal.prosack@bird.co<mailto:kendal.prosack@bird.co>

Customer Service: 1-866-205-2442

Lime<www.greensboro-nc.gov/?splash=https%3a%2f%2fwww.li.me%2f&____isexternal=true>

Charles Huegel

336-468-8614

charles.huegel@li.me<mailto:charles.huegel@li.me>

Residents who use standup electric scooters, including rental scooters from businesses like Lime and Bird, should follow these rules:

n Only people 18 and older may ride these scooters.

n Only ride on city streets with a speed limit of 35 mph or less.

n Follow all traffic laws like other vehicles, such as riding only on the right side of the road, stopping at traffic signals and stop signs, and yielding to pedestrians.

n No riding on sidewalks or in parking decks.

n You may use bike lanes.

n When parking your scooter, pay close attention to the area around you. If parking on the sidewalk, leave at least a 6-foot wide clear pathway for pedestrians. Do not block sidewalk dining areas, bus stops, handicapped ramps or parking, driveways, loading zones, bike racks or benches.

n Helmets are strongly encouraged.

