Media Advisory: Greensboro Police “Tip A Cop” Event

CITY OF GREENSBORO MEDIA ADVISORY

Date (June 14, 2019) Contact: Ronald Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Greensboro Police Officers Work in Restaurants to Earn Tips for Special Olympics

WHAT: Members of the Greensboro Police Department will partner with the wait staff at two Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants to raise money for Special Olympics. Called “Tip A Cop”, uniformed police officers and non-sworn employees partner with the traditional wait staff to help with duties such as refilling non-alcoholic drinks and bringing out bread while talking to the customers about Special Olympics.

WHEN: Friday, June 14, 5 – 9 pm

WHERE: 2316 Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants at 2925 Battleground Avenue and 6012 Landmark Center Boulevard.

WHO: Chief Scott, Porter GDP Therapy Dog, Greensboro Police Officers, and non-sworn employees raising money for Special Olympics North Carolina.

