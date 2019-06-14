Media Advisory: Greensboro Police “Tip A Cop” Event

[GPD Logo]
CITY OF GREENSBORO MEDIA ADVISORY
Date (June 14, 2019)
Phone: 336-574-4002
Greensboro Police Officers Work in Restaurants to Earn Tips for Special Olympics
WHAT: Members of the Greensboro Police Department will partner with the wait staff at two Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants to raise money for Special Olympics. Called “Tip A Cop”, uniformed police officers and non-sworn employees partner with the traditional wait staff to help with duties such as refilling non-alcoholic drinks and bringing out bread while talking to the customers about Special Olympics.
WHEN: Friday, June 14, 5 – 9 pm
WHERE: 2316 Longhorn Steakhouse restaurants at 2925 Battleground Avenue and 6012 Landmark Center Boulevard.
WHO: Chief Scott, Porter GDP Therapy Dog, Greensboro Police Officers, and non-sworn employees raising money for Special Olympics North Carolina.
