Media Advisory: Greensboro Police Help Donate SUV to Operation Yuletide Family

Date (Dec. 22, 2019) Contact: Ronald Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Greensboro Police Help Donate SUV to Operation Yuletide Family

WHAT: Greensboro Police District 2 Patrol officers helping to donate a SUV to one of GPD’s Operation Yuletide families. While providing gifts to the family Officers were made aware that the family needed transportation. Through the Officers community engagement efforts they were able to secure the SUV through community partners. The officers will be presenting the SUV to the family Monday December 23, at their apartment. There will also be community partners donating car seats.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m.

WHERE: 1205-A Omaha Street, Greensboro NC, 27406

WHO: GPD D2 Officers and community partners, ready to donate the vehicle and other gifts.

