Media Advisory: Greensboro Mayor Vaughan to Present Check to Syngenta Officials

Greensboro Mayor Vaughan to Present Check to Syngenta Officials
WHAT: Formal check presentation involving the City of Greensboro, NC Biotechnology, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, and Syngenta
WHEN: Wednesday, April 27, at 2 pm
WHERE: Katie Dorsett City Council Chamber, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.
WHO: The following will be available for photo and interview opportunities: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan; Laura Rowley, Vice President, Life Science Economic Development, NC Biotechnology; Brent Christiansen, President and CEO, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce; Wendell Calhoun, Syngenta Experience Center Project Lead; and Kent Mitchell, Syngenta Program Manager for New Headquarters.
