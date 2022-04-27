Media Advisory: Greensboro Mayor Vaughan to Present Check to Syngenta Officials

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

Greensboro Mayor Vaughan to Present Check to Syngenta Officials

WHAT: Formal check presentation involving the City of Greensboro, NC Biotechnology, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, and Syngenta

WHEN: Wednesday, April 27, at 2 pm

WHERE: Katie Dorsett City Council Chamber, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

WHO: The following people will be available for photo and interview opportunities: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan; Laura Rowley, Vice President, Life Science Economic Development, NC Biotechnology; Brent Christiansen, President and CEO, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce; Wendell Calhoun, Syngenta Experience Center Project Lead; and Kent Mitchell, Syngenta Program Manager for New Headquarters.

