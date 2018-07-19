Media Advisory: Greensboro Kids Experience NFL Camp July 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

July 19, 2018 Contact: Britt Huggins

Phone: 336-373-7617

Greensboro Kids Experience NFL Camp July 20

WHAT: Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosts the Carolina Panthers’ Play 60 Camp . Play 60 Camp will challenge Parks and Recreation day campers to run, throw and catch footballs and improve their coordination skills. Play 60 is a free NFL program to encourage youth to live an active and healthy lifestyle.

WHEN: 9:30-10:30 am, Friday, July 20

WHERE: Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.

WHO: Members of the media are invited to interview Parks and Recreation leaders and campers, watch campers in action, and try the camp activities for themselves. Four hundred Parks and Recreation day campers from second through seventh grades will participate in this program.

