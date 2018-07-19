Media Advisory: Greensboro Kids Experience NFL Camp July 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
July 19, 2018 Contact: Britt Huggins
Phone: 336-373-7617
Greensboro Kids Experience NFL Camp July 20
WHAT: Greensboro Parks and Recreation hosts the Carolina Panthers’ Play 60 Camp
WHEN: 9:30-10:30 am, Friday, July 20
WHERE: Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.
WHO: Members of the media are invited to interview Parks and Recreation leaders and campers, watch campers in action, and try the camp activities for themselves. Four hundred Parks and Recreation day campers from second through seventh grades will participate in this program.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.