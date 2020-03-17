Media Advisory: Greensboro City Manager David Parrish Provides Update on Latest Restrictions Related to COVID-19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
March 17, 2019 Contact: Jake Keys
Phone: 336-373-2105
Greensboro City Manager David Parrish Provides Update on
Latest Restrictions Related to COVID-19
WHAT: Greensboro City Manager David Parrish will provide updates on the latest restrictions related to COVID-19.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 17 at 3:30 pm
WHERE: Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. entrance
WHO: Media are invited to attend
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
[Census Outlook Signature Graphic]<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Census>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.