Media Advisory: Greensboro City Manager David Parrish Provides Update on Latest Restrictions Related to COVID-19

March 17, 2019 Contact: Jake Keys

Phone: 336-373-2105

Greensboro City Manager David Parrish Provides Update on

Latest Restrictions Related to COVID-19

WHAT: Greensboro City Manager David Parrish will provide updates on the latest restrictions related to COVID-19.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 17 at 3:30 pm

WHERE: Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. entrance

WHO: Media are invited to attend

