Media Advisory: Greensboro Builds City’s First Accessible Playground

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

December 16, 2020 Contact: Jennifer Hance

Phone: 336-373-2964

Greensboro Builds City’s First Accessible Playground

WHAT: Greensboro Parks and Recreation will hold a groundbreaking celebration for Phase II of Keeley Park. Members of the media are invited to see renderings of $2.2 million in park improvements, which will include the largest inclusive playground in North Carolina west of Raleigh. It will be Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s first inclusive, barrier-free, and accessible to all play destination.

WHEN: 10-11 am, Wednesday, December 18

WHERE: 4110 Keeley Rd., McLeansville

WHO: Parks and Recreation officials will be available for interviews, pictures, and videos. The park, located in northeast Greensboro, will get an additional $2.2 million of park improvements which will include three additional picnic shelters, cornhole courts, a festival field for entertaining at the park, an outdoor fitness area with a shade structure, expansion of the sprayground deck for more lounging space, and raised flower beds and teaching area for the community garden.

The new playground – called Up in the AIR (Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation) – will be a National Demonstration site as part of the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association (NCRPA) Healthy Play Initiative. Under the program, cities receive help to build play spaces that use best design practices to encourage children and families of all abilities to be more physically and socially active. It will be Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s first inclusive, barrier-free, and accessible to all play destination.

The complete Phase II development is funded through voter-approved 2016 Parks and Recreation bonds with leveraged funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and NCRPA. Organizations interested in sponsoring the project may contact Parks and Recreation Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance at 336-373-2964.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.