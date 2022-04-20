Media Advisory: Greensboro Beautiful and the United Way Plant Trees at Greensboro Housing Authority Community April 22

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

April 20, 2022 Contact: Randal Romie

Phone: 336-282-6582

Greensboro Beautiful and the United Way Plant Trees at Greensboro Housing Authority Community April 22

WHAT: In honor of Earth Day and National Volunteer Week, the nonprofit Greensboro Beautiful, along with volunteers from the United Way of Greater Greensboro and children from the Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro, will plant 25 native trees at Arbors at South Crossing, a Greensboro Housing Authority community previously called Smith Homes. Members of the media are invited to the planting event, which will go towards the goal of planting 100 trees in celebration of the United Way’s 100th anniversary.

WHEN: 1:15 pm, Friday, April 22

WHERE: Arbors at South Crossing. Park at the Xperience @ Caldcleugh, 1700 Orchard St., or along the street. The planting area will be in the area where the community borders the recreation center property.

WHO: Volunteers and organizers will be available for interviews. For more information, contact Greensboro Beautiful Urban Forestry Co-Chair Randal Romie at 336-282-6582.

