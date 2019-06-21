Media Advisory: GPD Special Olympics Cops & Rodders Car Show

[GPD Logo]

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY “Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

Date (June 21, 2018) Contact: Ron Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Media Invited to ‘Cops & Rodders’ Car Show

WHAT: Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes, in conjunction with Greensboro Police

Department and High Point Police Department present the Cop and Rodders Classic Cruze-In car show to support Special Olympics of North Carolina. The show is free to the public and there is a minimum $15 donation for each vehicle to participate. Special T-Shirts for this event will be available for purchase. There will also be vendors on hand giving demonstrations and lots of great cars.

WHEN: Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: American Furniture Warehouse Parking Lot, 3900 W. Gate City Blvd

WHO: Greensboro Police, High Point Police, Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes and a lot of really cool cars

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.