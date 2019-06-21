Media Advisory: GPD Special Olympics Cops & Rodders Car Show

[GPD Logo]
Date (June 21, 2018) Contact: Ron Glenn
Media Invited to ‘Cops & Rodders’ Car Show
WHAT: Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes, in conjunction with Greensboro Police
Department and High Point Police Department present the Cop and Rodders Classic Cruze-In car show to support Special Olympics of North Carolina. The show is free to the public and there is a minimum $15 donation for each vehicle to participate. Special T-Shirts for this event will be available for purchase. There will also be vendors on hand giving demonstrations and lots of great cars.
WHEN: Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
WHERE: American Furniture Warehouse Parking Lot, 3900 W. Gate City Blvd
WHO: Greensboro Police, High Point Police, Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes and a lot of really cool cars
