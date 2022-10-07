Media Advisory- GPD Receives Star Grant for Expansion of Behavioral Health Response Team- Panel Interview Monday 10/10

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

GPD Receives STAR Grant for Expansion of Behavioral Health Response Team

GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2022) – On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 10:15 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department would like to invite the media for an interview about the expansion of the Behavioral Health Response Team (BHRT).

The Greensboro Police Department was selected to receive funds from the Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) grant, through the NC Legislature House Bill 802. With these additional resources, GPD’s BHRT now includes an EMS component. As an innovative approach to mental health calls, an officer, counselor and paramedic now respond together in one vehicle. Among the interview panel will be lead representatives of this 3-pronged collaboration- BHRT command officers, the lead mental health clinician, and lead paramedic professional.

October 10th is recognized as World Mental Health Day. The GPD is continues to be committed to improving response and service to residents of Greensboro experiencing mental health crises.

The panel will take place at 10:15 a.m. at Police Headquarters, 100 Police Plaza.

