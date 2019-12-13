Media Advisory: GPD Operation Yuletide Delivery

[GPD Logo]

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY “Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro”

Date (Dec. 13, 2019) Contact: Ronald Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Operation Yuletide Delivery

WHAT: Twenty-nine families nominated by Greensboro Police Department employees and senior residents at Stoneridge Greensboro Senior Public Housing Apartments will have gifts delivered to their homes as part of the 9th Annual Operation Yuletide. Media will have the opportunity to interview GPD officers, non-sworn employees and volunteers about the meaning of the program; film the gifts being prepared for delivery from the Operation Yuletide HQ at the warehouse at 300 S. Swing Road; film the boxes of gifts being loaded into officers’ cars; then follow officers’ vehicles as they deliver to the families’ homes. We recognize that some families may feel uncomfortable being filmed receiving these items, and ask that media representatives respect the privacy of those families. We will advise media of any families agreeing to interviews.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10:30 am – 12:30.

WHERE: Warehouse at 300 S. Swing Rd.

WHO: GPD Officers, employees, and volunteers all filled with the joy of giving.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.