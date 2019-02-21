Media Advisory: Gov. Roy Cooper Joins Transportation Leaders to Celebrate North Carolina’s First All-electric, Battery-powered Municipal Bus Fleet

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Wednesday, February 20 Contact: Amanda Lehmert

Phone: 336-373-7786

Gov. Roy Cooper Joins Transportation Leaders to Celebrate North Carolina’s First All-electric, Battery-powered Municipal Bus Fleet

WHAT: State and local leaders will come together to celebrate the City of Greensboro’s new all-electric, battery-powered buses. The Greensboro Transit Authority became the first municipal transit system in North Carolina to deploy these emission-free buses into transit service. Leaders will fete this accomplishment and take a ride on the new buses, built by South Carolina-based Proterra. The rechargeable buses use no fossil fuels and are expected to cost less in operational and maintenance expenses than a traditional diesel bus. Greensboro has six buses in its fleet and four more on order. GTA plans to transition its entire 50-plus vehicle fleet to battery-electric as it retires old buses.

WHEN: 11:30 am, Thursday, February 21

WHERE: Koury Aviation Flight Hangar, 7680 Airline Rd., Greensboro

WHO: Governor Roy Cooper, NC Department of Transportation Chairman Mike Fox, Proterra CEO Ryan Popple, Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other leaders will be on hand to discuss this important achievement.

