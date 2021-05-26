Media Advisory: Family of Child Kidnapped in Vehicle Press Conference

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

[GPD Logo]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY “Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”

Date (May 26, 2021) Contact: Ronald Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Press Conference

WHAT: The family of 5 month Old Nora Grant will have a brief press availability at the Greensboro Police Department located at 100 E. Police Plaza. Nora Grant was in the backseat of her mother’s vehicle when it was stolen on 5/21 from a gas station located at 2435 Randleman Road in Greensboro. The child and the vehicle were both recovered in Winston-Salem. A 15 year old juvenile was arrested and charged for the incident.

A Mult Box will be used for audio.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Greensboro Police Headquarters – 100 E. Police Plaza, Greensboro

WHO: The family of five month old Nora Grant. Dr. Irish Spencer will serve as a contact for the family. 336-271-9004

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.