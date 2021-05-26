Media Advisory: Family of Child Kidnapped in Vehicle Press Conference

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY “Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”
Date (May 26, 2021) Contact: Ronald Glenn
Phone: 336-574-4002
Press Conference
WHAT: The family of 5 month Old Nora Grant will have a brief press availability at the Greensboro Police Department located at 100 E. Police Plaza. Nora Grant was in the backseat of her mother’s vehicle when it was stolen on 5/21 from a gas station located at 2435 Randleman Road in Greensboro. The child and the vehicle were both recovered in Winston-Salem. A 15 year old juvenile was arrested and charged for the incident.
A Mult Box will be used for audio.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 26, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Greensboro Police Headquarters – 100 E. Police Plaza, Greensboro
WHO: The family of five month old Nora Grant. Dr. Irish Spencer will serve as a contact for the family. 336-271-9004
