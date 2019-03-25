Media Advisory: eBay’s Retail Revival Program Kicks Off in Greensboro on March 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

March 25, 2019 Contact: Jake Keys

Phone: 336-373-2105

eBay’s Retail Revival Program Kicks Off in Greensboro on March 27

WHAT: eBay will officially launch its Retail Revival program for businesses that have been selected to participate in Greensboro. The full-day event consists of training sessions on eBay best practices, such as shipping and inventory listing, to ensure participants are set up for success. Media will have multiple opportunities to get footage and interviews.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 27.

Opening Remarks go from 9-10 am

Media Q&A from 10-10:30 am with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and eBay leadership

WHERE: Revolution Mill, 1000 Revolution Mill Dr.

WHO: Media are invited to attend the opening portion of the program, which includes remarks from Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and eBay leadership.

