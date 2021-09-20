Media Advisory: Crime Stoppers Press Conference Announcing Increased Rewards

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
September 20, 2021 Contact: Carla Banks
Phone: 336-373-3769
Crime Stoppers Press Conference Announcing Increased Rewards
WHAT: Crime Stoppers is more than doubling the maximum rewards available for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.
WHEN: Tuesday, September 21 at 2 pm
WHERE: Greensboro Police Department Headquarters, Conference Room, 1 Police Plaza
WHO: Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, City Council At-Large Representative Marikay Abuzuaiter, Crime Stoppers Commission Co-Vice Chairman Danny Jefferson will speak and be available for interviews.
