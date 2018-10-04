Media Advisory: Councilmember Outling Available for PLANIT GSO Interviews

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

October 4, 2018 Phone: 336-373-3640

Councilmember Outling Available for PLANIT GSO Interviews

WHAT: Join City officials and staff during tomorrow’s First Friday downtown event for the official kick-off of PLANIT GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/12957/36?npage=2> and learn more about this City initiative.

WHEN: Friday, October 5 at 5:45-6:30 pm

WHERE: Center City Park’s “Great Lawn,” 200 N. Elm St.

WHO: Greensboro City Council District 3 Representative Justin Outling will be available for interviews at 6:30 pm.

DETAILS: PLANIT GSO is designed to encourage the public to think about and discuss what Greensboro is like as a city today and/or what it could be like in the future. Public opinions will help the City update its current Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2003. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/PLANITGSO>.

