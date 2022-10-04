Media Advisory- Cop on Top, Wednesday 10/5

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Cop on Top to Raise Funds for Special Olympics

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2022) – On October 5, 2022, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Greensboro Police Department will hold their Cop on Top event after a two year program pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Cop on Top is a fundraiser where GPD Officers raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics on top of and around the Brassfield Chick-Fil-A, located at 3714 Battleground Avenue. This event marks a 15-year partnership between GPD and the Brassfield Chick-Fil-A.

All donations from Cop on Top will directly benefit the North Carolina Special Olympics and their efforts to provide year-round sports, health and wellness for athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities. Through this support, athletes have the opportunity to participate in regional and national competitions.

The Greensboro Police Department has partnered with the Special Olympics through the Law Enforcement Torch Run for over 25 years and Cop on Top Fundraiser for the last 15 years. To learn more about Special Olympics of North Carolina visit their website.<sonc.net/>

