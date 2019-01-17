Media Advisory: Community Housing Solution’s 1,000th Home Repair Takes Place Saturday

COMMUNITY HOUSING SOLUTIONS

MEDIA ADVISORY

January 17, 2019 Contact: Gene Brown

Cell Phone: 336-254-5709

Community Housing Solution’s 1,000th Home Repair

Takes Place Saturday

WHAT: Community Housing Solution’s (CHS) 1,000th home repair is taking place this weekend after nearly 10 years servicing the community. With the help of a volunteer team from Westover Church, an elderly man who has lived in his home since 1960 will have needed home repairs made that will vastly improve his standard of living.

WHEN: 8:30 am to 3 pm Saturday, January 19

WHERE: 2206 Atlanta Street, Greensboro

WHO: Gene Brown, president and executive director of CHS, Westover Church volunteers, and the Atlanta Street homeowner will be available to be interviewed about the repairs and the impact of making homes warmer, drier and safer for families in Guilford County.

“It’s fitting that the 1,000th home repair in our organization’s history is taking place the weekend we honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. On Saturday, our volunteers will be giving of their time to help,” Brown says. “CHS is proud to serve families who own their homes, but can’t physically or financially do needed repair work themselves.”

The City of Greensboro is a partner of CHS and other local agencies in the Storm Recovery Alliance.

