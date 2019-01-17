Media Advisory: Community Housing Solution’s 1,000th Home Repair Takes Place Saturday

COMMUNITY HOUSING SOLUTIONS
MEDIA ADVISORY
January 17, 2019 Contact: Gene Brown
Cell Phone: 336-254-5709
Community Housing Solution’s 1,000th Home Repair
Takes Place Saturday
WHAT: Community Housing Solution’s (CHS) 1,000th home repair is taking place this weekend after nearly 10 years servicing the community. With the help of a volunteer team from Westover Church, an elderly man who has lived in his home since 1960 will have needed home repairs made that will vastly improve his standard of living.
WHEN: 8:30 am to 3 pm Saturday, January 19
WHERE: 2206 Atlanta Street, Greensboro
WHO: Gene Brown, president and executive director of CHS, Westover Church volunteers, and the Atlanta Street homeowner will be available to be interviewed about the repairs and the impact of making homes warmer, drier and safer for families in Guilford County.
“It’s fitting that the 1,000th home repair in our organization’s history is taking place the weekend we honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. On Saturday, our volunteers will be giving of their time to help,” Brown says. “CHS is proud to serve families who own their homes, but can’t physically or financially do needed repair work themselves.”
The City of Greensboro is a partner of CHS and other local agencies in the Storm Recovery Alliance.
# # #
Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.