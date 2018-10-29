Media Advisory: City’s PLANIT GSO Hosts Urban Revitalization Strategist / Peabody Award-Winning Broadcaster November 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
October 29, 2018 Contact: Debby Davis
Phone: 336-373-3640
City’s PLANIT GSO Hosts Urban Revitalization Strategist /
Peabody Award-Winning Broadcaster November 5
WHAT: Majora Carter, urban revitalization strategist and Peabody Award-winning broadcaster, gives two public talks in Greensboro November 5 as part to the City’s PLANIT GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/planitgso> series of public conversations about how Greensboro should grow and develop.
Her talks<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/13067/36> are about how talent-retention strategies in low-status communities can drive prosperity from within:
· 12 noon to 1:30 pm Lunch and Learn, at The Public, 433 Spring Garden Rd. Cost is $12, which includes lunch. Online registration<www.eventbrite.com/e/planit-gso-community-as-corporation-with-majora-carter-tickets-51406263518> is required.
· 5:30-7 pm Community Presentation, Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Free.
WHO: Majora Carter is available for interviews in advance of her Greensboro visit. To schedule an interview, please contact:
James Chase, Vice President/Marketing of Majora Carter Group
james@majoracartergroup.com<mailto:james@majoracartergroup.com>
Office: 718-874-7313
Mobile: 212-431-5113
