Media Advisory: City’s PLANIT GSO Hosts Urban Revitalization Strategist / Peabody Award-Winning Broadcaster November 5

October 29, 2018

Phone: 336-373-3640

City’s PLANIT GSO Hosts Urban Revitalization Strategist /

Peabody Award-Winning Broadcaster November 5

WHAT: Majora Carter, urban revitalization strategist and Peabody Award-winning broadcaster, gives two public talks in Greensboro November 5 as part to the City’s PLANIT GSO<www.greensboro-nc.gov/planitgso> series of public conversations about how Greensboro should grow and develop.

Her talks<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/13067/36> are about how talent-retention strategies in low-status communities can drive prosperity from within:

· 12 noon to 1:30 pm Lunch and Learn, at The Public, 433 Spring Garden Rd. Cost is $12, which includes lunch. Online registration<www.eventbrite.com/e/planit-gso-community-as-corporation-with-majora-carter-tickets-51406263518> is required.

· 5:30-7 pm Community Presentation, Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. Free.

WHO: Majora Carter is available for interviews in advance of her Greensboro visit. To schedule an interview, please contact:

James Chase, Vice President/Marketing of Majora Carter Group

james@majoracartergroup.com<mailto:james@majoracartergroup.com>

Office: 718-874-7313

Mobile: 212-431-5113

