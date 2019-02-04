Media Advisory: City of Greensboro to Announce New Entrepreneurship Program with eBay

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

February 4, 2019 Contact: Sarah Healy

Phone: 336-373-3763

City of Greensboro to Announce New Entrepreneurship Program with eBay

WHAT: Media event to announce that the City of Greensboro was chosen by eBay to launch a new program in support of the city’s entrepreneurs and local business. Mayor Nancy Vaughan, along with eBay Chief Marketing Officer, Suzy Deering will announce the details and benefits of the program at the event. Members of the media are invited to a brief Q & A period at the end of the announcement, which will provide an opportunity to ask specific questions of the leaders in attendance from both the City and eBay.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 6

9:30 am, Doors Open

10 am, Announcement will begin

WHERE: International Civil Rights Museum, 123 S. Elm St.

WHO: Mayor Nancy Vaughan, City of Greensboro

Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Officer, eBay Americas

DETAILS: The partnership will help local businesses in Greensboro use eBay’s global marketplace to increase their reach and revenue. Following the announcement, members of the media are invited to attend a panel discussion on the role of e-commerce in building sustainable local economies hosted at Cadillac Services Garage, 304 E. Market St.

