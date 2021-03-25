Media Advisory: City Installs Temporary Bike Lanes March 27

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

March 25, 2021

Phone: 336-373-7786

City Installs Temporary Bike Lanes March 27

WHAT: The Greensboro Department of Transportation staff and volunteers will install temporary bike lane markings on a portion of Spring Garden street this Saturday. This is the City’s first pop-up road project. Pop-up projects allow engineers to test the proposed roadway design, examine the impacts, and get real-time feedback from stakeholders to determine if the changes should be made permanent. The proposed design would eliminate 25 on-street parking spaces to allow for bicycle lanes in each direction.

This is part of the City’s is working to create a citywide network of bike lanes. Bike lanes are one way Greensboro can meet its goal of being a car-optional city. Research has shown that bike lanes can reduce fatalities for all road users. As a critical connector between UNCG, downtown and the Downtown Greenway, tracking data show that Spring Garden Street is heavily used by bikes and e-scooters. This is a small stretch of Spring Garden Street is between sections that already have dedicated bike lanes.

WHEN: 9 am to 12 pm, Saturday, March 27

WHERE: Spring Garden Street, between Tate and Fulton streets

WHO: Greensboro’s Director of Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn and Nicole Lindahl with Bicycling in Greensboro will be available for interviews to discuss this project, and the potential impact on bicyclists.

