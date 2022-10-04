Media Advisory: City Hosting Job Fair October 4

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

October 4, 2022 Contact: Jake Keys

City Hosting Job Fair October 4

WHAT: The City of Greensboro hosts a job fair and is hiring on the spot. The City has a variety of vacant positions and participants can complete an application and be interviewed on site. They will meet with the hiring officials and could start in a career with the City’s Field Operations and Water Resources departments. Representatives from NCWorks will also be available to assist with the interview process.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 4, 10 am to 2 pm

WHERE: Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.

