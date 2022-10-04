Media Advisory: City Hosting Job Fair October 4

CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
October 4, 2022 Contact: Jake Keys
Phone: 336-373-2105
City Hosting Job Fair October 4
WHAT: The City of Greensboro hosts a job fair and is hiring on the spot. The City has a variety of vacant positions and participants can complete an application and be interviewed on site. They will meet with the hiring officials and could start in a career with the City’s Field Operations and Water Resources departments. Representatives from NCWorks will also be available to assist with the interview process.
WHEN: Tuesday, October 4, 10 am to 2 pm
WHERE: Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr.
Jake Keys, (he/him/his)
Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
Cell: 336-430-7525
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
