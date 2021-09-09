Media Advisory: City Council Members Get Guilford Metro 911 Experience Today

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
September 9, 2021 Contact: Jake Keys
Phone: 336-373-2105
City Council Members Get Guilford Metro 911 Experience on September 9
WHAT: Guilford Metro 911 will host Greensboro City Council members and provide a simulated experience, including call intake.
WHEN: September 9, from 11 am to 1 pm
WHERE: Guilford Metro 911, 1903 Midway St.
WHO: Greensboro City Council members and GM 911 leadership will be available for interviews.
