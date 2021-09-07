Media Advisory: City Council Members Get Guilford Metro 911 Experience on September 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

September 7, 2021 Contact: Jake Keys

City Council Members Get Guilford Metro 911 Experience on September 9

WHAT: Guilford Metro 911 will host Greensboro City Council members and provide a simulated experience, including call intake.

WHEN: September 9, from 11 am to 1 pm

WHERE: Guilford Metro 911, 1903 Midway St.

WHO: Greensboro City Council members and GM 911 leadership will be available for interviews.

