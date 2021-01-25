Media Advisory: City and County Leadership to Address Need for Vaccine Deployment at 10 am Today

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

January 25, 2021 Contact: Jake Keys

Phone: 336-373-2105

City and County Leadership to Address Need for Vaccine Deployment

WHAT: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, along with Guilford County Chair Skip Alston, will address the need for additional vaccine deployment throughout Guilford County.

WHEN: 10 am, Monday, January 25

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, parking area

WHO: Media are invited to attend

