Media Advisory: City and County Leadership to Address Need for Vaccine Deployment at 10 am Today

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
January 25, 2021 Contact: Jake Keys
Phone: 336-373-2105
City and County Leadership to Address Need for Vaccine Deployment
WHAT: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, along with Guilford County Chair Skip Alston, will address the need for additional vaccine deployment throughout Guilford County.
WHEN: 10 am, Monday, January 25
WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, parking area
WHO: Media are invited to attend
# # #
Jake Keys, Communications Manager
Communications and Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2105
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>
Twitter
YouTube<www.youtube.com/channel/UC6u9e0wa_uPlkMg_uMn4hOA>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.