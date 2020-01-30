Media Advisory: Chief Brian James Swering In Ceremony

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO MEDIA ADVISORY

Date (January 30, 2019) Contact: Ronald Glenn

Phone: 336-574-4002

Greensboro Police Department to Swear In Brian L. James as 23rd Chief of Police

WHAT: The Greensboro Police Department will be swearing in the 23rd Chief of Police, Brian L. James, on January 31st at 10 am at the Caroline Theatre. Chief James will officially be sworn in as Chief of Police to begin his tenure as Chief on February 1, 2020. City officials, officers with Greensboro Police Department, and community leaders will be on hand to watch Chief James take his oath of office.

WHEN: Friday, January 31, at 10 am.

WHERE: Carolina Theater located at 310 S. Greene St, Greensboro, NC 27401

WHO: Chief Brian L. James and family, the Greensboro Police Department, and the community coming out to support the new Chief of Police.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.