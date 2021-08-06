Media Advisory — Champion action sports athlete Ryan Williams available for interviews and riding demo ahead of Nitro Circus coming to Truist Field

CHAMPION ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE RYAN WILLIAMS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS AND RIDING DEMO

AHEAD OF NITRO CIRCUS TOUR LAUNCH

3-Time X Games Gold Medalist and 4-Time Nitro World Games Winner

to Preview Upcoming Winston Salem Show



WHAT: With action sports in the limelight following the Olympic debuts of BMX and skateboarding, Nitro Circus<nitrocircus.com/> is set to bring high-adrenaline excitement back to North American stadiums this year. Now one of action sports’ biggest stars will preview the thrill-packed You Got This tour, kicking off with a Winston Salem show on August 14.

Opportunities for one-on-one interviews as well as live riding footage & photos available.

(In-studio and remote interviews also available if preferable)

WHO: Ryan “R Willy” Williams<www.instagram.com/rwillyofficial/?hl=en>: 3-times X Games gold medalist & 4-time Nitro World Games winner on both BMX and scooter. Also a major social media influencer with over 3 million followers worldwide.

WHEN: Thursday, August 12 (Interview slots available starting at 9:00am)

WHERE: Above Board Skate<www.aboveboardskate.com/> skatepark (2616 Greengate Dr. / Greensboro, NC 27406)

ABOUT: Nitro Circus: You Got This features the best in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, skateboarding and scooter as well as thrill-loving daredevils attempting crazy stunts on outrageous contraptions. These real-life action heroes will inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope with incredible, never-seen-before tricks

.

– Truist Field at Wake Forest University / Saturday, August 14

RSVP: Greg Terlizzi (Nitro Circus PR): 310.600.3229 / greg@thrillone.com<mailto:greg@thrillone.com>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.