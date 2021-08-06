Media Advisory — Champion action sports athlete Ryan Williams available for interviews and riding demo ahead of Nitro Circus coming to Truist Field

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 6, 2021 1:48 pm

CHAMPION ACTION SPORTS ATHLETE RYAN WILLIAMS AVAILABLE FOR INTERVIEWS AND RIDING DEMO
AHEAD OF NITRO CIRCUS TOUR LAUNCH

3-Time X Games Gold Medalist and 4-Time Nitro World Games Winner
to Preview Upcoming Winston Salem Show

WHAT: With action sports in the limelight following the Olympic debuts of BMX and skateboarding, Nitro Circus<nitrocircus.com/> is set to bring high-adrenaline excitement back to North American stadiums this year. Now one of action sports’ biggest stars will preview the thrill-packed You Got This tour, kicking off with a Winston Salem show on August 14.

Opportunities for one-on-one interviews as well as live riding footage & photos available.
(In-studio and remote interviews also available if preferable)

WHO: Ryan “R Willy” Williams<www.instagram.com/rwillyofficial/?hl=en>: 3-times X Games gold medalist & 4-time Nitro World Games winner on both BMX and scooter. Also a major social media influencer with over 3 million followers worldwide.

WHEN: Thursday, August 12 (Interview slots available starting at 9:00am)

WHERE: Above Board Skate<www.aboveboardskate.com/> skatepark (2616 Greengate Dr. / Greensboro, NC 27406)

ABOUT: Nitro Circus: You Got This features the best in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, skateboarding and scooter as well as thrill-loving daredevils attempting crazy stunts on outrageous contraptions. These real-life action heroes will inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope with incredible, never-seen-before tricks
– Truist Field at Wake Forest University / Saturday, August 14

RSVP: Greg Terlizzi (Nitro Circus PR): 310.600.3229 / greg@thrillone.com<mailto:greg@thrillone.com>

pdf icon Ryan-Williams-Nitro-Circus-Bio-Updated-2021.pdf
