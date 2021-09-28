Media Advisory: Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis Tournament Will Be Held October 2

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

September 28, 2021 Contact: Susan Brodeur

Phone: 336-777-6540

Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis Tournament Will Be Held October 2

WHAT: Members of the media are invited to the Carolinas Adaptive Standing Tennis (CAST) Tournament and youth tennis clinic. This is only the second tournament CAST has hosted. It will bring competitors from across the country to Greensboro for adaptive standing tennis, which is played by individuals with physical disabilities. The clinic teaches youth ages 5-17 adaptive techniques that will help them learn and play the sport. The tournament and clinic are sponsored by the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and Guilford Regional Tennis Association (GRETA).

WHEN: Tournament Play begins 9 am, October 2. Youth clinic begins at 4 pm, October 2.

WHERE: Pinetop Sport Club, 3723 Pinetop Rd.

WHO: Meet the players, clinic participants, CAST and GRETA officials. Learn more at www.gretanc.com/cast_carolinasadaptivestanding<www.gretanc.com/cast_carolinasadaptivestanding>.

