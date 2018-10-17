Media Advisory: Battleground Parks District Unveils New Paddle Boats

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

October 17, 2018 Contact: Amanda Lehmert

Phone: 336-373-7786

Battleground Parks District Unveils New Paddle Boats

WHAT: As part of the effort to enhance the Battleground Parks District, Greensboro Parks and Recreation has introduced new swan and dragon paddle boats at Sloan Lake at Country Park. The boats hold up to five people and are available to rent from 10 am to 6 pm Saturdays and Sundays. The cost is $5 for 1-2 people and $7.50 for 3-5 people.

WHEN: 10:30-11:30 am, Thursday, October 18

WHERE: Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Dr.

WHO: Greensboro Parks and Director Nasha McCray, Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson, and Country Park Supervisor Suzanne Congelosi will be available for interviews to talk about this new amenity and the status of the Battleground Parks District project, 400 acres which include several City park facilities, the Greensboro Science Center, and the federal Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. A new carousel, provided by the Rotary Club of Greensboro, is also being constructed at Country Park adjacent to the Greensboro Science Center.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.