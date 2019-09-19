Media Advisory: Battleground Parks District Mural Unveiling September 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
September 19, 2019 Contact: Amanda Lehmert
Phone: 336-433-7266
Battleground Parks District Mural Unveiling September 20
WHAT: A new mural paying homage to the nature and history at the Battleground Parks District will be completed at Country Park this week. Local artist Darlene McClinton, co-founder of the Artist Bloc and visual arts professor at NC A&T State University, designed the project and has been working with local students to complete it. She will be putting the finishing touches on it Friday.
WHEN: 9-10 am, Friday, September 20
WHERE: 3905 Nathanael Green Dr., Country Park, Greensboro
WHO: McClinton will be available for interviews, video and pictures.
ABOUT: The Battleground Parks District is 400 acres in the heart of Greensboro where history meets nature. It’s a joint project of Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Greensboro Science Center, and Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. Learn more at www.battlegroundparksdistrict.com<www.battlegroundparksdistrict.com>.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.