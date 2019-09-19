Media Advisory: Battleground Parks District Mural Unveiling September 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

September 19, 2019

Phone: 336-433-7266

Battleground Parks District Mural Unveiling September 20

WHAT: A new mural paying homage to the nature and history at the Battleground Parks District will be completed at Country Park this week. Local artist Darlene McClinton, co-founder of the Artist Bloc and visual arts professor at NC A&T State University, designed the project and has been working with local students to complete it. She will be putting the finishing touches on it Friday.

WHEN: 9-10 am, Friday, September 20

WHERE: 3905 Nathanael Green Dr., Country Park, Greensboro

WHO: McClinton will be available for interviews, video and pictures.

ABOUT: The Battleground Parks District is 400 acres in the heart of Greensboro where history meets nature. It’s a joint project of Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Greensboro Science Center, and Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. Learn more at www.battlegroundparksdistrict.com<www.battlegroundparksdistrict.com>.

