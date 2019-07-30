Media Advisory: August 1 Public Meeting Focuses on Barriers to Fair Housing

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
July 30, 2019 Contact: Caitlin Bowers
Phone: 336-433-7266
August 1 Public Meeting Focuses on Barriers to Fair Housing
WHAT: Residents’ input about their experiences finding housing in Greensboro is being sought at this public meeting. The City Neighborhood Development Department is developing an Assessment of Fair Housing and Consolidated Plan that will establish community goals for housing and guide financial resource allocations. The final document will be submitted to the US Housing and Urban Development as part of its requirements for funding consideration. Input from this meeting and this survey<www.surveymonkey.com/r/GboroCommNeeds> the City is promoting (available in English, Spanish and Arabic) will be used in the final plan document.
WHEN: 6-8 pm Thursday, August 1
WHERE: Central Library, Tannenbaum Room, 219 N. Church St.
WHO: Staff will present info about the project from 6-6:30 pm, after which informal discussions with staff and representatives will take place. Residents may also take the online survey on-site during this time.
