Media Advisory: Annual Water Festival Returns April 10

April 9, 2019 Contact: Latoya Harris

Phone: 336-202-7017

Annual Water Festival Returns April 10

WHAT: The Water Resources Department hosts its annual Water Festival for local fifth grade students.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 10, from 10 am to 11 am

WHERE: Bryan Park, 6275 Bryan Park Rd. and Lake Townsend Marina, 6332 Townsend Rd.

WHO: Local fifth grade students will explore hands on water-related activities that meet NC science standards and curriculum. Media is invited to see the activities and fun involved. Parking is available at Bryan Park and at the Lake Townsend Marina.

