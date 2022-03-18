Media Advisory: All Media Seating for City Council Meetings Moved to Balcony

CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
March 18, 2022 Contact: Carla Banks
Phone: 336-373-3769
All Media Seating for City Council Meetings Moved to Balcony
WHAT: All media representatives covering Greensboro City Council meetings will now be located in the balcony, overlooking the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. A table has been installed in the balcony area for print media with appropriate power connections. The previous media seating will now be used for City staff who have items on the Council agenda.
WHEN: Effective immediately.
WHERE: Katie Dorsett Council Chamber, Melvin Municipal Office Building
WHO: All media representatives covering Greensboro City Council meetings.
