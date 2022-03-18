Media Advisory: All Media Seating for City Council Meetings Moved to Balcony

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

March 18, 2022 Contact: Carla Banks

Phone: 336-373-3769

All Media Seating for City Council Meetings Moved to Balcony

WHAT: All media representatives covering Greensboro City Council meetings will now be located in the balcony, overlooking the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. A table has been installed in the balcony area for print media with appropriate power connections. The previous media seating will now be used for City staff who have items on the Council agenda.

WHEN: Effective immediately.

WHERE: Katie Dorsett Council Chamber, Melvin Municipal Office Building

WHO: All media representatives covering Greensboro City Council meetings.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>