Media Advisory: All Media Seating for City Council Meetings Moved to Balcony

Posted By: Greensboro 101 March 18, 2022 10:57 am

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY

March 18, 2022 Contact: Carla Banks
Phone: 336-373-3769

All Media Seating for City Council Meetings Moved to Balcony

WHAT: All media representatives covering Greensboro City Council meetings will now be located in the balcony, overlooking the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber. A table has been installed in the balcony area for print media with appropriate power connections. The previous media seating will now be used for City staff who have items on the Council agenda.

WHEN: Effective immediately.

WHERE: Katie Dorsett Council Chamber, Melvin Municipal Office Building

WHO: All media representatives covering Greensboro City Council meetings.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook – Twitter


