Meal Charge Changes, Plus Two Other Policies Up for Public Comment

The Student Meals Charge policy would allow all students to charge meals up to a certain point

Greensboro, N.C. – At Tuesday’s board meeting, the Guilford County Board of Education voted to seek public comment for three policies. The first of the policies is DE – Student Meals Charge<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/November%2012%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20and%20Revised%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%20DE%20Student%20Meals%…>.

The proposed student meal charge makes several key revisions to the current policy.

This proposed policy would allow high school students to charge up to 10 meals if necessary. After 10 charged meals, students will be given an alternate meal. Presently, only elementary and middle school students are able to make these charges. The policy also clarifies that no student will be able to charge a la carte items, such as chips or candy, to their account for students or adults.

According to UNCG’s Food Insecurity Initiative<olce.uncg.edu/students/community-service/short-term-service/food-security-initiatives/> where they source the 2014 Hunger in America Study, Guilford County was ranked as the number one area of food insecurity in the entire country.

The two remaining policies are part of the Board of Education’s ongoing updates of the policy manual.

Policy 1510/4200/7270 – School Safety<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/November%2012%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20and%20Revised%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%201510-4200-7270%20Scho…>, outlines measures to create and maintain safe schools. This includes supervision of students, supervision of visitors, safety of school building and establishing processes to address potential safety concerns and emergencies.

Policy 4040/7310 – Staff-Student Relations<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/November%2012%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20and%20Revised%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%204040-7310%20Staff-Stu…>, summarizes the expectation that all employees maintain the highest professional, moral and ethical standards in their interaction with students.

To share feedback, please email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Policy Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

The board will vote on the policies after a 30-day public comment period.

GCS is working with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all of its policies.

