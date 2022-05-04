[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Mayor’s Committee Scholarship Applications from

Students with Disabilities Due May 23

GREENSBORO, NC (May 4, 2022) – The Greensboro Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities (GMCPD) is now accepting applications for the Stephen L. Knier Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Students with Disabilities. The deadline is Monday, May 23. You may nominate yourself or a deserving student at www.greensboro-nc.gov/GMCPDscholarship<www.greensboro-nc.gov/GMCPDscholarship>.

GMCPD will award up to $3,000 in scholarship opportunities. Applicants must be:

1. A high school senior

2. Enrolled in a Guilford County school

3. Enrolled/or plan to enroll in postsecondary education or training for fall 2022.

GMCPD is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. The scholarship is named in memory of Stephen L. Knier, former executive director of LIFESPAN Inc., a long-time member of GMCPD and community advocate for persons with disabilities.

All applicants will be notified by Friday, May 27 of their status. Winner(s) will be recognized at a Greensboro City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 7 at 5:30 pm.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee<www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee> or contact the committee at gmcpdinfo@gmail.com<mailto:gmcpdinfo@gmail.com>.

