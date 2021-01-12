For Immediate Release: Jan. 12, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Marshall Matson Named New Chief of Schools

Matson has served as school support officer since 2018

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS has its new chief of schools. Marshall Matson will take on the role, effective January 13, 2021.

Matson has been a school support officer since 2018, providing supervision and support for nine high schools and four early and middle colleges in Learning Area 9, and he also served briefly as director of blended learning.

Before that, Matson spent 10 years as principal at Mendenhall Middle and at Peeler Open Elementary. During that time, he assisted in long-term district planning as a member of the superintendent’s transition team, the superintendent’s advisory board and the curriculum task force planning team. Schools under his leadership were named Most Improved School in GCS three times, and he was a GCS principal of the year finalist in 2012-13.

Matson also spent three years as program director of the North Carolina New Schools Project, where he managed a portfolio of 18 redesigned high schools in various stages of planning and implementation. He began his education career as a Teach for America Corps member at CB Martin Middle School in Tarboro, where he taught for 10 years.

Matson holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Georgia and a master’s degree in school supervision and administration from East Carolina University. He was a North Carolina Principal Fellow, Class 8.

