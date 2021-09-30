Mark Freedman Charity Golf Tournament: October 4th & Reward Grows to $23,000

Mark’s Angel Foundation was started by friends and family of Mark Freedman after his untimely death.

In the early morning hours of November 4, 2020, officers responded to 616 Dolley Madison Rd, the parking lot of Mark’s Restaurant. Police located Mark Freedman, owner of the restaurant, who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound after being assaulted on Election Night, November 3, 2020. Mark’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The perpetrator is believed to be of medium/stocky build and short to medium height.

Mark’s Angel Foundation will host the 1st Annual Mark Freedman Charity Golf Tournament benefitting Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers and A Simple Gesture on Monday, October 4th. For more info on the Golf Tournament, please visit:

mark-freedman-charity-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com/

Reward Update: Anonymous donations increase Mark Freedman’s private donor reward fund from $8,000 to $18,000. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that solves this case, bringing the total reward offered to (up to) $23,000. Anyone with information concerning this incident, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to p3tips.com to submit a web tip. All three ways are 100% anonymous.

Family Media Contact:

Robin Freedman

freedmanrobin@hotmail.com<mailto:freedmanrobin@hotmail.com>

425-623-5013

Thank you.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.