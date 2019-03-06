March 7 Human Relations Commission Meeting Canceled

Posted By: Greensboro 101 March 6, 2019 10:18 am

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Love Jones
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2550

GREENSBORO, NC (March 6, 2019) – The March 7 meeting of the Human Relations Commission has been cancelled. For more information, contact the Human Relations Department at 336-373-2038.

