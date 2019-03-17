MARCH 17, 2019 GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT PRESS RELEAE UPDATE

***UPDATE***

ALL LANES ARE OPEN AND MOTORISTS ARE TRAVELING NORMALLY

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

GREENSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT – March 17, 2019 – Due to a traffic accident involving downed power lines, all eastbound lanes and one (1) westbound lane of East Wendover Avenue are closed between Aunt Mary Avenue and Bonita Drive while repairs are being made. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Authority: Lt. Tabler, Watch Commander

=======================================================

