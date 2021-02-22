Maluma World Tour coming to Greensboro Coliseum Oct. 3

Maluma bringing Papi Juancho 2021 World Tour to Greensboro Coliseum

Maluma is going back on tour, unveiling U.S. dates and venues of his Papi Juancho 2021 World Tour on Monday (Feb. 22).

“I can’t believe I’m finally announcing my next tour, I’m crying of joy,” he expressed on Instagram. “I miss you guys, finallyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!”

The U.S. leg of his tour will kick off on Sept. 2 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., and will run until Oct. 24 at Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

The fall tour, produced by Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN), will also make pit stops in cities such as Las Vegas, New York, Atlanta, and Miami, to name a few, with additional tour dates potentially added in the coming weeks.

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my return to the concert stage. It’s what I have been dreaming about for months and we are going to celebrate together like never before,” the Colombian singer expressed in a press statement. “It’s going to be a celebration! This will be my fourth U.S. tour and I am planning a brand new show full of surprises for my fans and lots of new music off my last two albums ‘Papi Juancho’ and ‘7DJ.'”

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time on February 26 via Ticketmaster. An exclusive fan pre-sale on Feb. 25 will be made available by Maluma on Instagram as well as a pre-sale by CMN and WK Entertainment using the code: CMN, WKE.

According to the statement, “CMN will follow and comply with recommendations and guidelines imposed by governmental authorities and public health departments.”

See the U.S. dates for Maluma’s Papi Juancho 2021 World Tour below:

Thursday, September 2nd: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 3rd: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Saturday, September 4th: Las Vegas, NV – Michelob Ultra Arena

Thursday, September 9th: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Saturday, September 11th: Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Sunday, September 12th: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Saturday, September 18th: Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Sunday, September 19th: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Thursday, September 23rd: Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Area

Friday, September 24th: El Paso, TX – UTEP

Saturday, September 25th: Odessa, TX – La Hacienda

Sunday, September 26th: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Thursday, September 30th: Bridgeport, CT – Webster Bank Arena

Friday, October 1st: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Saturday, October 2nd: Washington DC – Capital One Area

Sunday, October 3rd: Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Thursday, October 7th: Atlanta, GA – StateFarm Arena

Friday, October 8th: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Saturday, October 9th: Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Sunday, October 10th: Fort Myers, FL – Hertz Arena

Thursday, October 14th: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Friday, October 15th: Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

Saturday, October 16th: Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Sunday, October 24th: Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

