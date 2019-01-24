[New PR Header DHayes]

Majority of CTE Concentrators Headed to College

College enrollment rates vary by race, gender

Greensboro, N.C. – About two-thirds of GCS graduates from the Class of 2017 enrolled in a two- or four-year college, including those who focused on Career and Technical Education (CTE). GCS staff presented information<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/January%2024%202019/REPORT%20CTE%20College%20Enrollment%20KPI%20Baseline.pdf> to the Guilford County Board of Education on Thursday, specifically looking at college enrollment for career pathway concentrators. Students are considered to be CTE concentrators when they complete four or more courses in a career pathway, including one completer or final course.

College enrollment rates were similar overall, at 66 percent for CTE concentrators and 67 percent for non-CTE concentrators, but black CTE concentrators had a higher college enrollment rate (65 percent) than black non-CTE concentrators (58 percent).

The reverse was true for white students: 68 percent of white CTE concentrators enrolled in college, versus 79 percent of white non-CTE concentrators. Female CTE concentrators had a higher college enrollment rate than male CTE concentrators, regardless of race.

White students who were not CTE concentrators were more likely to attend a four-year college (68 percent) versus CTE concentrators at 41 percent. However, the reverse was true for black students. Black CTE concentrators were more likely to enroll at a four-year college (49 percent) than non-CTE concentrators (41 percent). Black CTE concentrators had a higher four-year college enrollment rate than white or Hispanic students who were CTE concentrators.

Goal III of the district’s Strategic Plan<www.gcsnc.com/Page/51359> states that by 2022, the percentage of graduating seniors who complete a rigorous career pathway will increase to 35 percent. Information presented at the Jan. 8 school board meeting<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=86618&PageID=1> showed that 27.6 percent of 2018 graduates were career pathway concentrators.

“The kind of education our students need for today’s economy has changed,” says Dr. Kathleen A. Dawson, chief innovation officer. “Completing a CTE pathway gives them the skills to be competitive in a technology-driven workforce.”

In November, the school board learned more about proposed plans to update and increase CTE offerings districtwide, better aligning them with current and future industry requirements. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2018%20Board%20Meetings/November%2027%202018/CTE%20Work%20Session%20PowerPoint%20Presentation.pdf> to view the presentation.

