Magnet/Choice Application Window Opening Tomorrow

Virtual Showcase coming February 1-5

Greensboro, N.C. – This year, the Guilford County Schools (GCS) Magnet/Choice Showcase will look a little different but will have just as many exciting opportunities for students as in years past.

With an earlier start to the application period, students and their families can apply to one of more than 60 magnet and choice programs starting tomorrow, Jan. 14. To apply, please click here<gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback>.

Families will also be able to access videos and fact sheets here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/73265>. about all the school options in order to prepare them for an engaging conversation with school teams during the week of the virtual showcase.

The goal is for families to spend time over the next couple weeks learning about which options might work for them and having the time to think over and make the best decision for their student and family.

“We are excited to launch earlier this year and allow families more time than ever to truly engage, explore and be innovative as parents/guardians confidently selecting the best fit for them,” said Eboni Chillis, interim chief innovation officer. ‘From Spanish immersion to schools for artificial intelligence, GCS is an education leader when it comes to school choice.”

Instead of the one-day showcase as in previous years, the Magnet/Choice Showcase will span over a week and will take place virtually, February 1-5. Students and their families will be able to have their questions answered during interactive Q & A sessions with school principals and leaders, watch videos about the programs offered and learn more about the application process. Parents will also be able to speak with representatives from key departments such as school nutrition, student services, exceptional children, transportation, parent academy, pre-K and student information.

You can learn more about the virtual Magnet/Choice Showcase here<www.gcsnc.com/Domain/2425>.

GCS offers more than 60 magnet and choice programs. The magnet/choice application window will be open from Jan. 14 through March 3.

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

