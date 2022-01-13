[C05732FA]

For Immediate Release: Jan. 13, 2022

Magnet Application Window Open Jan. 14-Feb. 21

Magnet/Choice Showcase goes virtual, Feb. 1-4

Greensboro, N.C. – Starting tomorrow, families in Guilford County can begin the application process for the more than 60 magnet and choice programs available in Guilford County Schools. The 2022-23 magnet application window will be open at 8 a.m. on Jan. 14 and will close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2022, and families may apply online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net<gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback>.

Guilford County Schools’ award-winning magnet and choice programs take an innovative approach to learning, with styles to fit every child. Themes<www.gcsnc.com/Page/73265> include language immersion, arts, engineering, health sciences, STEM, Montessori, advanced academics and global studies. At the high school level, GCS offers nine early and middle college and five signature academies focused on career and technical education fields such as biotechnology, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

“We know our students are unique, and we are proud to offer a diverse range of options to fit their needs for careers and college,” says Dr. Eboni Chillis, interim chief innovation officer. “Our magnet and choice programs not only help students become more well-rounded, they also give them a competitive edge in today’s global workforce.”

Guilford County Schools previously had planned to host an in-person Magnet-Choice Showcase on Feb. 2. However, after consulting with Guilford County Public Health this week, the district decided to cancel the in-person event and instead hold a virtual magnet-choice showcase from Feb. 1-4.

The Magnet-Choice Virtual Showcase event will include interactive meetings with school leaders, plus videos and fact sheets to help parents decide which school is right for their child. Families may explore resources for each school by clicking here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/79851>.

