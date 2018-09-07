Luke Combs coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Feb. 2

For Immediate Release September 7, 2018

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMS 2019 HEADLINE ARENA TOUR

Greensboro Coliseum – Saturday, Feb. 2

TICKETS ON SALE NEXT FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

NOMINATED FOR MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR AND NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR AT 2018 CMA AWARDS

Luke Combs will kick off his “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” in 2019—his first ever headline arena tour, marking another major career milestone for the breakthrough musician. The extensive tour—which will feature special guests LANCO and Jameson Rodgers—will come to Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 2.

The tour—which was originally announced by Combs earlier this morning on SiriusXM’s The Highway channel—will go on-sale next Friday, September 14 at 10 am local time. In an effort to combat scalping, fan club tickets will be sold through the Ticketmaster Verify Fan™ program and all tickets will have fan-focused pricing offered between $25-$50.

His second headline tour, the “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” follows Combs’ record-breaking, 55-city sold-out “Don’t Tempt Me With A Good Time Tour”—completed earlier this year—and will be preceded by a series of fall U.K./European headline shows—which sold out months in advance. See below for details.

The tour culminates a massive breakthrough year for Combs, which saw the release of his platinum certified debut album, This One’s For You, released on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville and two recent nominations at the 2018 CMA Awards for Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

This One’s For You is currently the most streamed country album of 2018, achieving over one billion streams and was also the largest album debut from a new country artist in 2017. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart, where it has spent a total of 12 weeks at #1 and at #5 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Additionally, Combs has had three consecutive #1 radio singles—3x platinum “Hurricane,” 2x platinum “When It Rains It Pours” and platinum “One Number Away.”

In addition to his breakout debut album, Combs released the deluxe edition, This One’s For You Too, earlier this summer, which landed at #1 on Billboard Country Albums Chart and #4 on Billboard 200 Chart.

Since the release of This One’s For You, Combs has been named Billboard’s Top 100 Artist and Top New Country Artist of 2017, “Best New Country Artist” at the iHeart Radio Awards, Music Row’s “Breakthrough Artist Of The Year” and 2017 Artist To Watch by Amazon Music, Billboard, Bobby Bones, CMT, HuffPost, Nashville Lifestyles, Pandora and Rolling Stone.

This One’s For You was produced by Scott Moffatt (except for “One Number Away,” which was co-produced by Sammy Mitchell and Jackie Boyz) and recorded in Nashville, TN at Gold Cassette Studios and Direct Image Recording Studio.

LUKE COMBS’ “BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR”

January 31—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at the BJCC*

February 1—Huntington, WV—Big Sandy Superstore Arena*

February 2—Greensboro, NC—Greensboro Coliseum*

February 7—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena*

February 8—North Little Rock, AR—Verizon Arena*

February 9—Baton Rouge, LA—Raising Cane’s River Center*

February 14—Greenville, SC—Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

February 15—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena*

February 16—Evansville, IN—Ford Center*

February 21—Hershey, PA—Giant Center*

February 22—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

February 23—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena*

February 28—New York, NY—Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom†

March 1—Bangor, ME—Cross Insurance Center*

March 2—Worcester, MA—DCU Center*

March 8—Tupelo, MS—BancorpSouth Arena*

March 9—Orange Beach, AL—Amphitheatre at The Wharf*

March 28—London, ON—Budweiser Garden*

March 29—Oshawa, ON—Tribute Communities Centre*

March 30—Kingston, Ontario—Leon’s Centre*

April 11—Duluth, MN—AMSOIL Arena*

April 12—Moline, IL—TaxSlayer Center*

April 13—Saginaw, MI—Dow Event Center*

April 25—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center*

April 26—La Crosse, WI—La Crosse Center*

May 10—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center*

May 11—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center Omaha*

May 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheater*

*with LANCO and Jameson Rodgers

†with Jameson Rodgers

www.lukecombs.com

