LOGIC ANNOUNCES

“THE CONFESSIONS OF A DANGEROUS MIND TOUR” THIS FALL

Tickets On Sale to the General Public Starting Friday, May 17

New Album “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” Out Now Via

Visionary Music Group / Def Jam Recordings

Today multi-platinum selling, Grammy nominated artist Logic announced a new North American tour kicking off this fall, “The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the outing will visit 26 cities across North America, making stops in Portland, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn, Chicago and Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center on Saturday October 26. Logic will be joined by special guests J.I.D and YBN Cordae.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 17 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 14 at 10am local time through Thursday, May 16 at 10pm local time. Logic will also offer VIP packages for the tour that will be available at www.VIPNation.com<www.VIPNation.com>.

Logic catapulted to fame with his now 5x platinum “1-800-273-8255 (National Suicide Prevention Lifeline)” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. The song garnered two Grammy nominations, including “Song of the Year,” was a Billboard Hot 100 hit, Top 10 at Pop Radio, #1 on Spotify, and #5 on Spotify Global. His most recent release, “Homicide” featuring Eminem, garnered over 30 million streams in one week and debuted at #1 on the Spotify US Charts upon release.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.

About Logic

Logic – the 29-year-old Grammy nominated (Song Of The Year and Best Music Video) rapper born Sir Robert Bryson Hall II – burst onto the music scene through a series of mixtapes that led to a significant, rabid underground fan base. 1-800-273-8255, the 6X Platinum single off Everybody, which spotlights mental health and suicide prevention awareness, has become Logic’s highest charting single to date. Referencing as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, the song created a cultural moment globally, affecting the lives of thousands. Logic has sold 650,000 tickets to date, which includes sold out shows at Madison Square Garden and The Forum in Los Angeles. 2019 is shaping up to be Logic’s biggest year yet. His first novel Supermarket debuted at #1 on the New York Times Best Seller list, and has sold over 150,000 copies to date. With one of his most recent releases, Keanu Reeves garnering close to 50 million streams in less than 3 weeks there is no sign of slowing down.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com<www.livenationentertainment.com>.

