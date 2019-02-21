Greensboro Fire Department to Conduct Live Fire Training

GREENSBORO, NC (February 21, 2019) – The Greensboro Fire Department will be continuing their training on New Garden Rd. and plans to conduct live fire training at 1325 New Garden Rd., on Monday, February 25, 2019. These exercises will be for current firefighters to practice extinguishment, ventilation and search techniques. The training exercises are scheduled to begin at 8:00 am and will conclude at approximately 5:00 pm. Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public. All structures utilized for live fire training by the Greensboro Fire Department meet compliance with NC DENR-Air Quality and NC Public Health regulations.

Live fire training provides the opportunity for firefighters to gain valuable practice and experience in fire control and extinguishment.

