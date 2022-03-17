[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Carol Hart, Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-362-7112

Lifted Voices Spotlights Greensboro Women at History Museum March 19

GREENSBORO, NC (March 17, 2022) – Visitors can discover centuries of women’s successes and struggles as part of Lifted Voices: Greensboro Women from 1-4 pm, Saturday, March 19 at the Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Ave. The much-loved living history series, Lifted Voices, is back with more than 10 costumed interpreters sharing stories of prominent female figures from the history of the Gate City and Guilford County.

Lifted Voices is a free, family-friendly program that offers history in the first person. Visitors can learn about 1940s aviation pioneer Mary Webb Nicholson, 1970s politician Dr. Alfreda Webb, 1980s restaurateur Amelia Leung and many more. There will also be activities for children in the museum lobby.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays from 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org<www.greensborohistory.org>.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Libraries Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>