Library’s Summer Reading Finale Is Going to Rock the House

GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2019) – Get your Harry Potter on with the Summer Reading Finale Celebration from 2:30-5:30 pm, Sunday, August 18 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Headlining the event is a performance by cult favorite rock band, Harry and the Potters. Performing in libraries across the country, the band’s motto is “It’s Never Too Loud to Read!”

With activities for all ages, there will be a Hogwarts CosPlay Contest, crafts, games and a demonstration by the UNCG Quidditch Club. Everyone is encouraged to dress as their favorite Harry Potter character and enjoy a little wizzardly fun.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information on Library events and resources please visit: www.greensborolibrary.org<www.greensborolibrary.org>.

