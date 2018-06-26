CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Beth Sheffield

Library’s Screening of Grease In LeBauer Park Rescheduled for July 31

GREENSBORO, NC (June 26, 2018) – Due to inclement weather the Greensboro Public Library’s screening of Grease scheduled for tonight, June 26 has been rescheduled for 7 pm, Tuesday, July 31 at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

This event is free and open to the public. To find out more about the exciting programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library, visit www.greensborolibrary.org .

